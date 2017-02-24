Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 24, 2017, 10:35 a.m.

Police: Woman charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old son during fight

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.

CLINTON, Md. — Police say a Maryland woman shot and killed her 17-year-old son during an argument.

Prince George's County police said in a statement Friday that officers responding to a report of a shooting Thursday night found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that 48-year-old Angelique Chase of Clinton and her son, 17-year-old Christopher Perry were arguing before the shooting. Police say Chase, who was arrested at the scene, admitted her involvement.

Chase has been charged with second-degree murder and assault. She is being held without bail.

