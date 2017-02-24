Home / Latest News /
Transgender boy wins in first round of girls tournament
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:59 p.m.
CYPRESS, Texas — Mack Beggs, a 17-year-old transgender boy, has defeated his female opponent in the first round of match in the Texas state wrestling tournament.
Controversially, Beggs is competing against girls because the state's governing policy for athletics requires students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.
Beggs reached the tournament after two opponents forfeited rather than wrestle him in the regional tournament. He improved to 53-0 with the win over Taylor Latham in the 110-pound class Friday.
At the match's end he shook hands with Latham before pointing high in the stands to cheering fans wearing the colors of his school, Euless Trinity.
Seconds later, his coach whisked Beggs and his grandmother into an area restricted to athletes and coaches.
LR1955 says... February 24, 2017 at 4:43 p.m.
Not good, not bad, Just weird.
hogfan2012 says... February 24, 2017 at 4:44 p.m.
OK - If I I am understanding this correctly - this person was born a girl and at some point "transgendered" to a boy. I am fairly certain that process requires testosterone/steroids and I would think that alone would disqualify he/she from competing in high school wrestling regardless of sex. This world is CRAZY!
I see a whole new path for these "win at no cost" schools to work this angle to their favor.
RBBrittain says... February 24, 2017 at 4:51 p.m.
This is one of the dangers of going exclusively by sex assigned at birth instead of gender identity. If he's receiving proper treatment for his transition, he's getting testosterone -- which gives him an unfair advantage in girls' competition. It won't be an issue in boys' competition because cisgender (i.e., not trans) boys come by their T naturally.
