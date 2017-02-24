UPS driver helps officer subdue burglary suspect, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a UPS Inc. employee helped them subdue a burglary suspect who was resisting arrest.

KPHO-TV reported that UPS driver Adam Faz says he rounded a corner on his delivery route Wednesday and saw a police officer chasing a suspect and then struggling with him on the ground.

Phoenix police say the officer was trying to arrest a burglary suspect and wasn't able to subdue him until Faz stepped in.

Faz said the officer was able to handcuff the man after the UPS driver put his weight on the suspect's back and grabbed his arm.

Faz said the suspect swung at him a few times but missed. He walked away unharmed.