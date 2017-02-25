Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, February 25, 2017, 9:32 a.m.

Longtime grocery store in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood closes; successor opening soon

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

terrys-finer-foods-in-little-rocks-heights-neighborhood

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY ASSESSOR

Terry's Finer Foods in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood.

Terry's Finer Foods, a small grocery store in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights neighborhood since the 1940s, closed Friday.

Store owner Lex Golden said the store is closing partially as a result of his financial difficulties.

Golden was an officer with Acme Holding Co. and its subsidiary bank, Allied Bank of Mulberry, which was closed last year by federal regulators.

Eric Herget will take over the 8,000-square-foot space and plans to reopen it next week as Heights Corner Market. He expects to retain the four employees who worked at Terry's, Herget said.

"We'll be expanding the product lines, the meat department, the seafood department," Herget said. "We'll have prepared meals. You can come in and eat the prepared meals, pick them up or have them delivered to your home."

-- David Smith

