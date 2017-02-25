LR tech park again target of burglary

The Little Rock Technology Park was broken into early Thursday, the second burglary there in less than a week, authorities said. A nearby business also was burglarized.

A man described as black and about 40 to 50 years old entered the building at 417 Main St. around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report that noted surveillance footage showed at least parts of the crime.

The man threw a brick through the building's west window and stole two televisions from the third floor, police said.

The person who reported the burglary said the man had stolen multiple TVs in the past few days.

Two televisions and some power tools were reported stolen from the tech park Tuesday morning.

Ballet Arkansas, about a block away at 520 Main St., also was burglarized Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The burglar entered that building through a window and stole clothes, a microwave and beer, that report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of either report.

Car's 4 occupants charged after chase

Four people were arrested early Thursday after a car chase that began near the Big Dam Bridge, police said.

Desare Dean, 19; Sharwin Stuckey, 18; April Johnson, 31; and Balincia Matthews, 18, were all in Johnson's 2006 Hyundai Sonata when it pulled into a parking lot near the Big Dam Bridge around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Vehicle break-ins have been reported in that general area, police said.

Police watched the four while the car was in the parking area and then followed the vehicle "due to the number of incidents" it was linked to, the report said.

Officers tried to stop the Hyundai, which slowed to a stop, then sped up and moved away, at which point officers pursued the car, the report said.

Officers wrote that they chased the Hyundai until it hit a stop sign at 13th and Johnson streets. At that point, the four got out of the car and ran away, the report said.

Dean, the car's driver, was charged with five counts of theft by receiving, felony fleeing, felony fraudulent use of a credit card, as well as several misdemeanors, the report said.

Stuckey was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft of property, theft by receiving, fraudulent use of a credit card, several misdemeanors and also was wanted on a felony warrant from the Pulaski County sheriff's office on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, according to police.

Johnson was charged with two counts of theft by receiving and fleeing. Matthews was charged with fleeing and felony failure to appear, according to the report.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Hit in leg, man says words led to gunfire

A North Little Rock man who suffered a gunshot wound in the leg told authorities the injury happened after an argument with some people in a vehicle, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Jaquinlan Davis, 20, was shot once in the left leg below the knee, police wrote, noting the bullet hit muscle only and it was not considered a "major injury."

Davis told investigators he was walking south Thursday night on Chicot Road near Baseline Road when a black car pulled up and the occupants "got into an argument with people walking on the sidewalk," according to a report.

The argument escalated, police wrote, and shots rang out, with Davis hit once.

The report didn't contain detailed information on a suspect. No arrests have been made.

