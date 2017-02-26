Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 26, 2017, 3:41 p.m.

Man accused of fatally shooting wife in central Arkansas home

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:47 p.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Larry James Hawkins, 63

A Jacksonville man is accused of fatally shooting his wife early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers arrested Larry James Hawkins, 63, around 1 a.m. at his home in the 1300 block of Lee Street, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

Hawkins shot his wife while his son was in the house, the son told authorities, according to the report.

Police found the victim, who had been shot in the forehead, on a bedroom floor.

Hawkins told officers “it was an accident,” according to the report.

Hawkins’ son told police that Hawkins shot the victim, then said “What you say?” and dialed 911, the report said.

Hawkins faces a charge first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and aggravated assault on a family member.

Hawkins remained in the Pulaski County jail Sunday afternoon with bail not yet set.

Arkansas Online