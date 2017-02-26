Jonesboro rides Eaton's FT spree

JONESBORO -- Senior Marquis Eaton made 17 of 18 free throws and scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Jonesboro boys to a 71-55 victory over West Memphis for the 6A-East Conference Tournament championship.

Top-ranked Jonesboro (29-0) had only three field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, but Eaton's prowess at the free-throw line was all the Hurricane needed. Eaton connected on all 12 of his foul shots in the final quarter.

"Well, Marquis Eaton is one of the big differences in the game," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "Anytime you have a lead going into the fourth quarter, it's always a good feeling putting the ball in his hands."

The Hurricane took advantage of 20 West Memphis turnovers and a 24 of 28 effort from the free-throw line.

The hosts were in control most of the way but pulled away from the Blue Devils (24-5) in the third quarter by utilizing a three-quarters-length press. A three-pointer from Ben Harvey just 14 seconds into the second half made it 34-24.

But West Memphis stayed within shouting distance thanks to 19 points and 12 rebounds from freshman Chris Moore.

The Blue Devils' last shot at Jonesboro came when junior Zachary Byrd, who scored eight points, twisted inside for a layup to make it 48-41 Jonesboro with 1:12 to play in the third quarter.

Eaton hit six free throws in a span of 2:21 in the fourth quarter to ice the game for Jonesboro, as the hosts went up 69-55 with 1:54 to play.

Junior guard Desi Sills added 15 points for Jonesboro while Harvey netted 13.

West Memphis also got eight points from Curtis Washington and Sidney Stinson.

