BOYS

6A-EAST

JACKSONVILLE 79,

PINE BLUFF 69

Tyree Appleby poured in 31 points as the Titans rolled in the second half to down the Zebras in the fifth-place game of the 6A-East Conference Tournament. Jacksonville held a 32-31 lead at the half. The Titans also picked up 12 points from both Christian White and H.D. Martin.

The Titans will play host to Lake Hamilton in the first round of the 6A State Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pine Bluff will play Benton at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

5A-EAST

NETTLETON 65,

BLYTHEVILLE 55

JONESBORO — Kevin Fulton scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders (19-10) pulled away from the Chicks (17-12) for a victory in the 5A-East championship game at Valley View High School.

Malik Anderson scored 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter for Nettleton, which hit 24 of 41 field-goal attempts and 13 of 14 free-throw attempts.

Josh Richardson’s 22 points paced Blytheville, and Tony Newmy put in 13.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 85,

FORREST CITY 84

JONESBORO — Beau Gramling led the Eagles (14-13) with 19 points in a victory over the Mustangs (10-18) in the third-place game.

Payton Guiot added 15 points and Logan Sapp 14 for Greene County Tech, which led 38-35 at the half.

Trajan Norman led Forrest City with 24 points, while Blayton Williams scored 17 and Damien Blackwell had 14.

4A EAST REGION

BAPTIST PREP 70,

CAVE CITY 35

CAVE CITY — Connor Vanover scored 28 points as the Eagles rolled to a victory over the host Cavemen in the championship game.

Vanover was 10-of-18 shooting, including 6 of 10 from three-point range, to go along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocked shots. Isaac McBride fired in 17 points on 7 of 11 field-goal attempts to go with 4 steals and 3 rebounds. Dylan Hogan handed out seven assists.

3A REGION 1

PARIS 66, JESSIEVILLE 61

CHARLESTON — Kris Graham scored a team-high 16 points to lead the way for the Eagles (23-9). Tyler Atchison and Preston Drewry had 12 points each, while Talik Robinson and Nate Davidson added 10 apiece in a third-place victory over the Lions.

Jessieville (22-10) was led by Alex Burleson’s game-high 22 points. Dylan Anderson, Sawyer Lamb and Steven Benson added 10 points each for the Lions.

GIRLS

5A-EAST

NETTLETON 52,

BATESVILLE 42

JONESBORO — Mya Love and Bailey Booker each scored 13 points as the Lady Raiders (28-1) posted a victory over the Lady Pioneers (25-5) in the championship game of the 5A-East Conference Tournament.

Jordan Elder added 12 points and handed out 7 assists while Dasia Young put in 10 points.

Taylor Griffin’s nine points led Batesville, which trailed 26-18 at the half.

VALLEY VIEW 46,

PARAGOULD 36

JONESBORO — Reagan Dodd led the host Lady Blazers (12-17) with 24 points in a third-place victory over the Lady Rams (18-12).

Rachael Wilson added 13 points for Valley View, which led 24-14 after one quarter and 26-18 at the half. Kellie Baldwin’s 10 points led Paragould.

3A REGION 1

LAMAR 64,

JESSIEVILLE 55, OT

CHARLESTON — Freshman Lakyn Sanders scored 16 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, handed out 7 assists and made 6 steals as the Lady Warriors (29-2) outlasted the Lady Lions (25-5) in the championship game.

Senior Madison Wyles led Lamar in scoring with 20 points. Jessieville’s Kellie Lampo finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

Lamar plays Fouke in the first round of the 3A State Tournament at 7 p.m. on Tuesday while Jessieville plays Genoa Central in a first-round game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

GREENLAND 61,

CHARLESTON 44

CHARLESTON — McKayla Redmond tossed in a game-high 20 points as the Lady Pirates bounced back from a semifinal loss to Jessieville to defeat the host Lady Tigers (19-11).

Saphire Osburn added 17 for Greenland. Hattie Newhart scored a team-high 13 points for Charleston while Jada Mc-Dowell put in 12.

3A REGION 2

MOUNTAIN VIEW 47,

OSCEOLA 37

LAKE CITY — Kaley Shipman led the Lady Yellowjackets with 25 points in a victory over the Lady Seminoles in the third-place game.

Mountain View will play host to Bald Knob in the 3A State Tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday.