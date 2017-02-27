Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man arrested after crashing into deputy's vehicle, injuring 3, authorities say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:13 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas man was arrested Sunday after he collided with a sheriff's office vehicle and tried to flee the scene of the wreck in Newport, officials said.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Newport police Sgt. Shane Rogers was driving on Arkansas 367 in downtown Newport and tried to pull over a silver Dodge truck that had expired registration, according to a news release. The Dodge sped away from Rogers and crossed into Independence County, where police reportedly lost sight of it.
A few minutes later, an Arkansas State Police trooper saw the truck traveling back into town on the same highway and followed, officials said. The Dodge reached an intersection with State Street and collided with a Jackson County sheriff's office vehicle and a civilian's vehicle, according to the release. The deputy and two other victims were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.
The Dodge's driver, 25-year-old Joshua Allen Lane of Bald Knob, and a passenger tried to flee the scene but were stopped by law enforcement, the release said. The passenger was issued a ticket for fleeing on foot, police spokesman Patrick Weatherford said.
The man who fled and another passenger told police they asked Lane to let them out during the pursuit, but Lane refused.
Lane, who was on parole, was taken to the Jackson County jail. He will likely be charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of second-degree false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief, the release said.
His bond was set at $100,000 at a Monday morning court appearance, Weatherford said. His next court date is March 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas man arrested after crashing into deputy's vehicle, injuring 3, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Kharma says... February 27, 2017 at 2:54 p.m.
Hey, Joshua:
Bad boys, bad boys
Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do
When they come for you
When you were eight
And you had bad traits
You go to school
And learn the golden rule
So why are you
Acting like a bloody fool
If you get hot
You must get cool ...
IC
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.