Highly regarded safety Patrick Fields gives the latest on recruiting

Highly regarded safety Patrick Fields was a guest on the Recruiting Thursday radio show last week.
Fields, 6-1, 190-pound junior at Tulsa Union, has 14 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Minnesota. He visited the Razorbacks for the Alabama and LSU games.
He said his former teammate and Hog freshman linebacker Kyrei Fisher has raved about his experience in Fayetteville since enrolling in January.
