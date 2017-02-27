Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 27, 2017, 12:19 p.m.

Highly regarded safety Patrick Fields gives the latest on recruiting

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.

patrick-fields

Patrick Fields

Highly regarded safety Patrick Fields was a guest on the Recruiting Thursday radio show last week.

Fields, 6-1, 190-pound junior at Tulsa Union, has 14 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Minnesota. He visited the Razorbacks for the Alabama and LSU games.

He said his former teammate and Hog freshman linebacker Kyrei Fisher has raved about his experience in Fayetteville since enrolling in January.

