Man arrested in wife's shooting death

A Jacksonville man is accused of fatally shooting his wife early Sunday, police said.

Officers arrested Larry James Hawkins, 63, around 1 a.m. at his home in the 1300 block of Lee Street, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

Hawkins shot his wife while his son was in the house, the son told authorities, according to the report.

Police found Vanessa Ann Hawkins, who had been shot in the forehead, on a bedroom floor.

Hawkins told officers it was an accident, according to the report.

Hawkins' son told police that Hawkins shot the victim, then said "What you say?" and dialed 911, the report said.

Hawkins faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and aggravated assault on a family member.

Hawkins remained in the Pulaski County jail Sunday afternoon with bail not yet set.

Metro on 02/27/2017