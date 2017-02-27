Home / Latest News /
Oscars' 'In Memoriam' includes living producer
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:53 a.m.
Comment (1)
LOS ANGELES — The best picture mix-up apparently wasn't the only gaffe at Sunday night's Academy Awards.
An Australian film producer says she's "alive and well" despite her photo's inclusion in the "In Memoriam" tribute at the Oscars.
Jan Chapman's photo was shown during the montage next to the name of Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer who died in 2015.
Chapman told Variety that before the awards, she urged Patterson's agency to "check any photograph which might be used." Chapman said she was told that "the Academy had it covered." She added that it's "very disappointing that the error was not picked up."
Chapman and Patterson were both nominated for Oscars for their work on 1993's The Piano.
The Academy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dontcallmenames says... February 27, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
The Russians must have hacked the tribute list!
