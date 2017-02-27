Rutledge elected vice chairwoman of Republican attorney generals group

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has been elected vice chairwoman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

The group said Monday that Rutledge was elected to serve in the post through the 2017 election cycle. The position opened after West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was named the association's chairman to replace former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange. Strange was appointed to fill U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' vacancy in the Senate.

Rutledge is a former attorney for the Republican National Committee and was elected in 2014. She announced last year that she's running for re-election in 2018. So far, no one has announced a bid to unseat her.