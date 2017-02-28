Home / Latest News /
Armed robber takes woman's purse, phone outside west Little Rock complex, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:43 p.m.
A Little Rock woman was robbed of her purse and cellphone in the parking lot of her apartment complex Monday morning, police said.
The 25-year-old victim told a police officer she was getting out of her vehicle in her apartment complex's parking lot on Green Mountain Drive in west Little Rock shortly after 7 a.m. when a man approached her.
The man showed her a black handgun and reportedly said, "Give me your s***."
He grabbed her purse and cellphone, then fled in a maroon Buick, the victim told police. She described the assailant as a black man in his mid-20s that stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Police searched but were unable to find the gunman, the report said.
