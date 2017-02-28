Man with car trouble shot dead in Arkansas parking lot, witnesses tell police; 1 arrested

Fort Smith police have arrested a 25-year-old man in a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police say Jeremy Delaxander Palmer shot Jason Thomas, 35, in the head around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Fort Smith apartment complex.

Witnesses told police that Thomas and his wife were having car trouble while in the 4100 block of North 50th Street.

A tenant offered to help the couple, but they refused his help, the release said.

Palmer, who was also in the parking lot, asked the tenant if the two had been rude and he replied that they had not been, according to police.

After the conversation with the tenant, Palmer “suddenly walked to the Thomas’ vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and fired one round,” hitting Jason Thomas, the release said. Palmer then reportedly left, carrying a backpack.

Authorities said they found Thomas in the driver’s seat of his vehicle but found no shell casings.

About eight hours later, police said, officers arrested Palmer about 1 mile away from the shooting.

He did not have his backpack when he was taken into custody, according to the release. Officers are still searching for the backpack and the gun used in the shooting.

Palmer faces charges of first-degree murder, terroristic act, possession of a firearm by certain person and a parole violation.

He is being held in the Sebastian County jail without bail.