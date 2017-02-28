Getting it straight

Four Bitchin’ Babes — Debi Smith, Sally Fingerett, Nancy Moran and Deirdre Flint — will perform comedic music at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, 101 N. Second St., Fort Smith, part of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s Season at the Blue Lion. An item in Sunday’s editions gave an incorrect day of performance.