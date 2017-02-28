Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 4:33 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:09 a.m.

Four Bitchin’ Babes — Debi Smith, Sally Fingerett, Nancy Moran and Deirdre Flint — will perform comedic music at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, 101 N. Second St., Fort Smith, part of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s Season at the Blue Lion. An item in Sunday’s editions gave an incorrect day of performance.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online