LR police ID officer in shooting

Little Rock police on Monday identified an off-duty officer who fatally shot a man during what authorities say was an attempted robbery.

Gregory Lamont Childress of Little Rock was shot by detective Angela Everett around 7:30 p.m. Friday outside the state revenue office at 9108 N. Rodney Parham Road, police said.

Everett is a 16-year veteran of the Little Rock Police Department, agency spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said in an emailed statement.

A silver vehicle, believed to be a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe, "rapidly" approached Everett as she was walking to her unmarked police car, then parked behind her, according to a news release.

Childress, a passenger in the vehicle, then exited wearing a mask and wielding a handgun in the parking lot of the Ashley Square shopping center, authorities said.

Everett returned fire after Childress approached her and fired his weapon, striking the officer's vehicle, authorities said.

Childress was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The stolen SUV was later found abandoned in the 1800 block of Reservoir Road.

Friday's shooting was the first involving a Little Rock police officer this year.

