Springing for time

March is the month when everybody steps out best foot forward. Leprechauns and lassies go on parade, pirates walk the plank, tulips tiptoe, marathoners take to the streets and daylight saving time springs forward.

1 Peanut Butter Lover's Day, National Pig Day, National Frozen Food Month. Gooey, sooey, cold chop suey.

DUTCH OEUVRE

Daffodil Days and Tulip Extravaganza through April at Garvan Woodland Gardens, Hot Springs. Details at garvangardens.org. Call (800) 366-4664.

HORTON HATCHES A WHOOP-DEE-DOO

2 Dr. Seuss, Theodor Geisel's birthday, 1904, with green cake and ham.

DEAD RINGER

3 Alexander Graham Bell's birthday, 1847. His invention of the telephone led to Mr. Watson's invention of the answering machine to hide behind.

CLEARED TO LAND

Twenty One Pilots, 7 p.m. at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Details at verizonarena.com. Call (800) 745-3000.

FLEET FEET FETE

Little Rock Marathon events through March 5: Health and Fitness Expo, March 3-4 at the Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock; Little Rockers Kids Marathon, March 4; Marathon and Half-Marathon runs and walks from downtown Little Rock, March 5. Details at littlerockmarathon.com. Call (501) 371-4639.

FLIGHT CREW

4 Cane Hill Kite Festival, from noon at Cane Hill southwest of Fayetteville. Call (479) 824-8109.

BADA-BING, BADA-BOOM

UCA Percussion Festival, starting at noon at Snow Fine Arts Center, University of Central Arkansas, Conway. Details at facebook.com/ucapercussionfestival. Call (501) 450-5263.

COME TO BRUIN

5 Brown Bear, Brown Bear and Other Treasured Stories by Eric Carle, 2 p.m. at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Details at waltonartscenter.org. Call (479) 443-5600.

TOOTH AND CONSEQUENCES

6 How to celebrate Dentist Day: You know the drill.

POOR GUY --

NAMED FOR A COURTHOUSE

Revolutionary War hero and Pulaski County namesake Casimir Pulaski's birthday, 1745.

THIS SUDS FOR YOU

7 National Bubble Week -- when meanies go around saying, "Sorry to pop your bubble," right before they pop your bubble.

WHO WAS THAT MASKED MAN?

8 Broadway musical The Phantom of the Opera through March 19 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Little Rock. Details at celebrityattractions.com. Call (501) 244-8800.

FLASH IN THE PAN

9 Popcorn Lovers Day remembers that buttery soft, lovable moment when the kernel popped the question to the old maid.

TWANGS FOR THE MEMORIES

Mountain View Bluegrass Festival through March 11, Mountain View, with Blue Highway and Clancey Ferguson. Details at mountainview-bluegrass.com. Call (870) 269-3851.

WOLF WHISTLE

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Intimate Neighborhood Concert, Peter and the Wolf, 7 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, Little Rock. Details at arkansassymphony.org. Call (501) 666-1761.

FANCY PANTS ENHANCED

10 Fancy Nancy the Musical through April 2 at Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, Little Rock. Details at arkansasartscenter.org. Call (501) 372-4000.

HELLO, YELLOW

Camden Daffodil Festival, quilt show and steak cook-off, through March 11, Camden. Details at camdendaffodilfestival.com. Call (870) 836-6426.

IRON OXIDE UPSIDE

Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market through March 12 at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock. Details at bellarustina.com. Call (501) 230-5728.

RELIC REVEL

Exhibit opening,Cabinet of Curiosities: Treasures From the University of Arkansas Museum Collection; family fun day in connection with the exhibit, 1-4 p.m. March 11 at the Old State House Museum, Little Rock. Details at oldstatehouse.com. Call (501) 324-9685.

RUST ONE OF THOSE THINGS

11 Ruffle and Rust Expo boutique and home decor show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville. Details at rufflesandrustexpo.com. Call (918) 497-6260.

TICK-TOCK SHOCK

12 Start of daylight saving time. Clocks spring forward one hour, proving that time flies when you're havin' sun.

GLADIATOR MARCH

13 March is one blustery month. Bloodstone is the gem of this month, and the flower of the month threatens violet behavior. And March is named for the Roman god of war, namely: (A) Mark Antony, (B) Marche, (C) John Philip Sousa, (D) Mars or (E) Marvin the Martian.

Answer at March 22.

RELATIVITYLY SPEAKING

14 Albert Einstein's birthday, 1879.

"The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax." -- Einstein.

SOLDIERS' STORY

True story of a World War II undercover mission, The Real Inglorious Bastards, 6:30 p.m. at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, Little Rock. Call (501) 376-4602.

GREAT CAESAR'S ROAST

15 Ides of March. Julius Caesar should have heeded the soothsayer's warning to "beware the Ides of March." And beware the march of ides.

CUB SPROUTS

16 Little Wild Ones children's programming and animal-feeding for ages 3-7 at Pinnacle Mountain State Park near Little Rock. Details at arkansas.com. Call (501) 868-5806.

GREEN ENERGY

17 Irish-American Heritage Month, St. Patrick's Day.

CHIPS AND GLOCCA MORA

World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade and Blarney Stone Kissing Contest, events starting at 4:30 p.m. around Bridge Street, downtown Hot Springs. Details at shorteststpats.com. Call (800) 772-2489.

YARD GOODS

Arkansas River Valley Lawn and Garden Show through March 19 at Fort Smith Convention Center, Fort Smith. Details at fslawngardenshow.com. Call (479) 629-0250.

VOCAL LOCALES

Arkansas Chamber Singers spring concert, Bach in the Castle of Heaven, 7:30 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, Little Rock. Details at ar-chambersingers.org. Call (501) 377-1121.

Arkansas Choral Society concert, An Evening on Broadway, 7 p.m. at the Lobby Bar and Studio Theater, downtown Little Rock. Details at lovetosing.org.

LEAPIN' LEPRECHAUNS!

18 Eureka Springs St. Paddy's Day Parade, 2 p.m. downtown. Details at eurekasprings.org. Call (479) 253-7333.

BAKERS' BUZZIN'

Marshall High School Chocolate Roll Contest and Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Marshall High School. Details at searcycountyarkansas.org. Call (870) 448-2557.

E-I-E-I-CROW

19 How to celebrate Poultry Day: with a chick-chick here and a chick-chick there.

LEGAL GAMBOLING

20 First day of Spring -- when tra-la goes gaga.

RAM-A-LAMA-DING-DONG

21 ARIES (March 21-April 9): Is today your birthday? If so, remember the lyrics to "High Hopes" as Frank Sinatra sang: "No one could make that ram scram. " Belt out a baaaa to birthdays with fellow ewe-know-whos Mariah Carey, 47 on March 27; Lady Gaga, 31 on March 28; and Celine Dion, 49 on March 30.

STEP FARTHER

22 March-two-three-four quiz answer: (D) Mars. Marvin the Martian got it right.

ONE UP

23 One-Act Directing Festival through March 25 and March 30-April 1 at Ulrey Performing Arts Center, Harding University, Searcy. Details at harding.edu. Call (501) 279-5315.

VISIT RAISI.NET

24 National Chocolate-Covered Raisins Day.

There's nothing like a raisin

To make the day completely;

A raisin dipped in chocolate

Is raised up extra sweetly;

And all this by the handful

Cannot be eaten neatly.

UPPITY AIRS

25 Kite Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs. Details at turpentinecreek.org. Call (479) 253-5841.

STRONG TO THE FINICH

26 National Spinach Day. Have a little spinach between your teeth, and the whole nation stares at it.

KICKS ON 66

27 National Park Service historian Frank Norris on the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program, noon at the Clinton School of Public Service, Little Rock. Details at clintonschool.uasys.edu. Call (501) 683-5239.

NOODLE SUPE

28 Brain Candy Live! science demonstrations with Adam Savage (Mythbusters) and Michael Stevens (YouTube channel Vsauce), 8 p.m. at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Little Rock. Details at braincandylive.com. Call (800) 745-3000.

ABSOLUTELY FLOORED

29 Comedy-drama Jar the Floor through April 16 at Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Little Rock. Details at therep.org. Call (501) 378-0405.

NOME ALONE

30 United States buys Alaska from Russia, 1867, for $7.2 million just to watch the dawn come up like tundra.

BOOTY CALL

31 The Pirates of Penzance with Arkansas Festival Ballet, through April 2 at Wildwood Park for the Arts, Little Rock. Details at wildwoodpark.org. Call (501) 821-7275.

