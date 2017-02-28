Wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers kills 1, injures 1 on Arkansas highway

A wreck involving two tractor-trailers killed one man and left another injured in Logan County Monday afternoon, police said.

Darin Lee Moeller, 45, of Sarcoxie, Mo., was driving a 2016 Freightliner north on Arkansas 23 around 4:30 p.m. when he approached an intersection with Arkansas 22 in Caulksville, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Moeller pulled into the intersection and the truck collided with a 2002 Peterbilt heading west on Arkansas 22, causing the Freightliner's trailer to flip over, officials said.

Moeller suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, police said. The Peterbilt's driver, 48-year-old Bobby Eugene Bonds of Charleston, was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and dry at the time of the accident.

Moeller's death is the 69th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.