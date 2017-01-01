Home /
Arkansas man, 79, fatally struck by SUV
A 79-year-old Arkansas man was fatally struck by an SUV Saturday in West Memphis, authorities said.
George Thomas of West Memphis was in the eastbound lanes of traffic of West Broadway Street shortly after 6:15 p.m. when he was hit by a GMC Yukon, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Thomas died from his injuries. The driver of the Yukon wasn't hurt.
Conditions at the time were said to be rainy and wet. The report didn't indicate why Thomas was in the roadway.
The death was the 543rd in a traffic crash in Arkansas in 2016, according to preliminary figures.
