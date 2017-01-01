PHOTO: Little Rock police investigate reported shooting

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a reported shooting Sunday at a gas station on 65th Street.

Dispatch records show officers were called at 2:10 p.m. 5105 W. 65th St., which is the location of Skyroad Gas at 65th Street and Lancaster Road.

Photos from the scene show crime scene tape strung up around the station's gas pumps. A white car was parked near one of them.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter on the scene said a stretch of Lancaster Road was blocked.

No further details were immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.