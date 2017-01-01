Yum-o gumbo, hot crackers and pie are a public service

Bob Gee, a volunteer at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, does a lot for the school year-round, but he goes above and the beyond the call of duty with an annual gumbo lunch he hosts every year for the faculty, staff and some students who live in town or remain over the Christmas holiday.

This year's lunch was Dec. 21 at the school. Gee was working three slow-cookers at once, serving gumbo in ceramic cups he brought from home. The recipe is not his, he said, but he makes it his own by adding extra seafood and other ingredients.

"'Tis fun," said the school's dean, Skip Rutherford. "He picks the right time and the right day."

Gee's special "hot" crackers are the perfect accompaniment. They're made to taste like those sold in the old days at the now-closed Hestand's in the Heights grocery store. An assortment of pies was served for dessert.

High Profile on 01/01/2017