One arrested after brothers found dead in Arkansas home
This article was published today at 6:48 p.m.
A Fort Smith man has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder after two brothers were found dead at a home in Sebastian County Monday morning.
A family member found the siblings deceased in a home in the 9500 block of Arkansas 10 East in the Washburn area and called police, who discovered a vehicle was missing from a nearby home, the Sebastian County sheriff's office said in a statement.
Authorities later stopped the missing vehicle in the Fort Smith area and arrested the driver, 34-year-old Stanley Ambrose Mazurek. He was interviewed and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
The bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab for autopsies. The victims' names have not been released.
