N.C. truck driver charged with rape in Texarkana

TEXARKANA -- A North Carolina truck driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Texarkana truck stop has been charged with two counts of forcible rape.

Jocelyn Louissaint, 47, also known as Joe Louis, is accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat, pinning her arms down and sexually assaulting her in his Freightliner tractor-trailer while parked Oct. 10 at a truck stop on Arkansas 108 in Texarkana, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman, a Haitian native who spoke little English, told police she managed to escape from the truck and flee.

"Once she exited she was screaming for help," the affidavit states.

Officers noted that the woman was shaking and crying. She showed them a Florida identification card and proof that she is a permanent resident of the U.S. The woman told investigators she knew Louissaint from Haiti and that she rode with him from Miami to Texarkana.

The woman was taken to anl emergency room for a sexual assault examination.

A witness at the scene took a photo of the suspect's truck before it drove away. The photo showed a light blue Freightliner with, "Joe Louis Logistics," and "Greensboro, North Carolina," painted on the side, which the woman identified as the truck where she was attacked, according to the affidavit.

A truck-stop manager showed officers video surveillance footage that shows the truck pull up next to fuel pumps and remain parked for "a lengthy period of time."

A man matching the woman's description of her assailant entered the store and paid $400 for fuel that he never pumped.

"She [the truck-stop manager] later advised me the subject called the business and stated he wanted a refund to his card because the fuel pump would not work," the affidavit states.

The man calling about the unpumped fuel identified himself as Joe Louis and provided a North Carolina driver's license number matching Louissaint's, according to the affidavit.

Louissaint was arrested Nov. 4 and made an intial court appearance Nov. 9, court records show. Bail was set at $150,000 with the conditions that he surrender his passport, have no contact with the woman and that he wear an electronic monitor if released.

Louissaint posted bond Nov. 17. He is to return to court this month.

If convicted, Louissaint would face a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life on each count of rape.

Metro on 01/02/2017