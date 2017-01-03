Police: Burglars used 2 stolen pickups to ram into Arkansas pawn shop in failed break-ins

Would-be burglars used two different vehicles they had stolen in unsuccessful attempts to gain entry into an Arkansas pawn shop last month, according to authorities.

Police say the first attempt to break into Pawn Express, 1301 Dudley St. in Texarkana, was made Dec. 18 using a maroon 1999 GMC Sierra stolen from a used car lot in the city.

The burglars used a rock to jam a gas pedal and ran the pickup into the pawn shop but were unable to gain entry, according to a Texarkana Police Department news release.

A day later, the same burglars reportedly used a white Ford F-350 stolen from Texarkana, Texas, to ram the storefront by backing the pickup into the shop, authorities said.

In both cases, the stolen vehicles were abandoned at the scene or nearby, the release states.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attempted burglaries: Phillip Lee and Davarski Bradley. Additional information regarding their charges was not immediately available.

Police said two others are sought in the case: Keanu White, 20, and Jucquian Tyson, 19. Each is wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property.

Since Dec. 16, seven vehicles have been reported stolen in Texarkana — the majority of which were either left unattended and running or unlocked with keys still inside, police said.