Fisher wants to get things done early as enrollee

Linebacker Kyrei Fisher is looking forward to reporting to Arkansas Jan. 13 to get a head start on his freshman year and fulfill a promise he made to his late father.

Fisher, 6-2, 234, 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tulsa Union, signed a financial aid agreement with the Hogs on Dec. 19 over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Colorado, Houston, SMU and several others.

His father, Deatrick Fisher passed away in 2006.

"I promised him that I'd graduate high school and go to college and play football at the highest level, earn my degree and play in the NFL," Fisher said. "This is another step in my promise. ... He keeps me going."

He also credits his mother, Kelly Sunday and uncle Derrick Morris.

"They drive me day by day keeping my mind on the goal -- never letting me fall off track," Fisher said. "I wouldn't be the man I am today without what's happened to me in my life and these great people."

Fisher said he sees several advantages by enrolling early.

"I get to get on the weight program and learn the defense and get a feel for how my coaches coach and how my teammates are so it's big advantage," Fisher said.

Fisher said he plans to get down to 225 pounds and build back up to his current weight by taking advantage of the knowledge of strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

"I'm going to go ahead and get off this baby fat," Fisher said. "Obviously, I wasn't on a college nutrition meal plan, so I'm going to go ahead and cut fat and then I'm going to build back up my strength."

"A lot of high school kids have to gain weight. I'm actually at the perfect weight, I just have to firm up."

Fisher reports a 350-pound bench press and 550 squat in the summer.

"405 has always been my goal," Fisher said of the bench press. "I'm sure Coach Herb can get me there."

Fisher had 65 tackles and 8 sacks this season to lead the Redskins, who won the Class 6A Division I championship with a 57-43 victory over Norman North on the Dec. 2. Hogs defensive coordinator Robb Smith was his lead recruiter.

Much of Fisher's advanced physical development can be attributed to his uncle, who's fondly called Big Derrick. Fisher said his uncle paid for his first gym membership when Fisher was in the 8th grade and the two continue to work out four days a week.

"We don't skip a beat, we're always in the gym working hard," Fisher said. "I know if I want to be the best it takes work."

The Hogs will lose the services of four-year letterman Brooks Ellis at Mike linebacker and Fisher said he hopes to take the spot.

"I feel like I make the best impact playing Mike," said Fisher, who's considering communication as a major. "That's where they see me and it works out perfectly."

Fisher's highlight video shows him having an impressive burst of speed while being a punishing tackler who usually stops the forward progress of the ball carrier. He said his father helped him with his toughness.

"I probably get all this from my dad -- he was a big, physical guy," Fisher said. "Growing up he kind of roughed us up a little bit. We would always play and wrestle. He got us aggressive."

Fisher said he also participated in wrestling, boxing and martial arts to help his aggression and that's paid off in his physical style of play.

"When I come to hit someone," Fisher said. "I'm going to bring the pain I guess you can say. I'm coming to run through you. Whoever is man enough to step up, I'm going to knock them down. That's just my mentality going into every play."

Fisher's teammate Patrick Fields is a highly recruited junior cornerback and visited the Hogs for the 31-10 victory over Florida this season. Fisher said he plans to help recruit Fields to Arkansas.

"I do believe he really likes Arkansas and I will continue to do my part as well as a teammate," Fisher said.

