1 slain, 1 injured in rural gunfire

A Pulaski County man accused of killing his roommate Tuesday morning was found dead later that afternoon in Woodruff County after a standoff with police, authorities said.

George Ricky Jenkins, 41, was a suspect in a shooting at his Pulaski County home that left a woman dead and another woman injured, authorities said.

Deputies found Brandi Johnson-Bennett, 44, inside a home at 10318 Ironton Road in Pulaski County around 7 a.m., sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. Authorities arrived after a neighbor called police and said she had heard gunshots and a woman screaming.

The other woman shot inside the home was identified as 40-year-old Ashley Lawson of Little Rock.

When deputies arrived, they found Lawson behind the residence with a gunshot wound on a shoulder, according to a report. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition but was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Burk said.

A neighbor who was at the scene said she called 911 Tuesday morning after hearing a gunshot while inside her home about a quarter-mile away. She went outside, heard a woman yell followed by another "boom," after which there was silence, she said.

Pulaski County investigators received at tip Tuesday that Jenkins was in Gregory, an unincorporated community in Woodruff County, according to a statement from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies found Jenkins' vehicle at the location about 1 p.m., the statement said.

When they approached the building, shots were fired from inside and the deputies took cover, Burk said.

Authorities secured the structure and called in the Arkansas State Police SWAT team, according to the statement.

Bill Sadler, spokesman for the state police, described the structure as a "hunting club" and said the Special Weapons and Tactics team arrived in midafternoon.

When the team entered the structure in the late afternoon, it found a man dead inside, Sadler said.

Burk said later that the body found in the building was identified as Jenkins'.

Sadler said the body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the identity and determine the manner of death, Sadler said.

Jenkins was found guilty last year of violating a domestic protection order, according to online court records. In October 2015, he was found guilty of third-degree domestic battery and possession of firearms by certain persons -- both charges that were related to violations that occurred in August 2013, according to the records.

Jenkins' house sits on an open plot of land just off Ironton Road ringed by woods. A basketball hoop is nailed to a tree, and a children's swing set sits in a corner of the lot. Burk said he did not know if Jenkins has any children, or if any of his family members live at the residence.

Tuesday's killing is the latest in a string of homicides that have occurred across Arkansas since Sunday.

Police arrested a Fort Smith man Monday in the deaths of two Sebastian County brothers, and in Faulkner County, a son is accused of fatally shooting his mother and injuring his father Monday, authorities said.

In Pine Bluff, police reported the city's first homicide of the year Monday after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds, a spokesman said. A woman was arrested and charged in that crime Tuesday.

Metro on 01/04/2017