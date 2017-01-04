Arkansas man killed in head-on collision on U.S. highway

An Arkansas man was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision after his vehicle crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on a U.S. highway in Independence County, authorities said.

Paul Howard Teague, 67, of Batesville was driving a 1998 Jeep south on U.S. 167 around 3 p.m. near Batesville when he crossed into the northbound lane of traffic, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Jeep struck a 2010 Chevrolet before colliding head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet, police said.

Teague suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the newer Chevrolet, 24-year-old Dalton Littleton of Batesville, and a passenger in that vehicle, 24-year-old Rachel Keeling of Cabot, were both injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville.

Conditions were reported to be cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck. The report did not specify what may have caused the Jeep to cross the centerline.

This is the first fatal wreck on Arkansas roads of the new year, according to preliminary data.