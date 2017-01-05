Arkansas man killed after losing control of vehicle, hitting trees, police say

A Rison man was killed after losing control of his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, causing it to leave a highway and strike trees, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:05 p.m. as Rodney Eugene Wages, 54, was traveling south on Arkansas 11 in a 2002 Chevrolet.

Wage lost control of his vehicle at a curve south of the Arkansas 530 overpass in Lincoln County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

He sustained fatal injuries when the Chevrolet left the road and struck nearby trees, authorities said.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

Wage’s death was the third reported in a crash on an Arkansas road so far in 2017, according to preliminary figures.