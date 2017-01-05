Home / Latest News /
Arkansas boy, 7, hit by vehicle while walking to school bus, sheriff's office says
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.
A child was flown to a Little Rock hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking to his bus Thursday morning, authorities said.
The 7-year-old boy was crossing U.S. 69, just south of Mount Pleasant, around 7 a.m. to get on a school bus when he was struck by the vehicle, said Earnie Blackley, a chief deputy with the Izard County sheriff’s office.
The boy was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital shortly after he was hit, Blackley said.
Blackley said he did not know what type of vehicle struck the child. He could not specify his injuries but said, “I can tell you he’s doing good.”
“As far as I know, he’s good and in stable condition. ...That’s the word we’re getting,” Blackley said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
