Lexi Weeks on preseason Bowerman watch list

— Arkansas sophomore pole vaulter Lexi Weeks is one of 10 on the preseason watch list for the Bowerman Award, which is presented each year to the best college track and field athlete.

Weeks won individual national championships indoors and outdoors as a freshman in 2016. Weeks became the fifth female in NCAA history to clear a 15-foot bar.

She represented the U.S. in the Olympics last summer after placing third at the U.S. Olympic trials with a personal-best of 15 feet, 5 inches.

No Arkansas female has ever won the Bowerman. Jarrion Lawson became the Razorbacks' first male winner of the award last month.

The Razorbacks' indoor track season begins next Friday with the Arkansas Invitational at Randal Tyson Track Center.