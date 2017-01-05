Nightclub shooting leads to arrest of 4

Four people have been arrested after police investigated a New Year's Day shooting at a Fort Smith nightclub, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the Fort Smith Jazz and Blues Grill, 522 N. 10th St., shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call that shots had been fired, according to a news release.

Three victims, whom officers found at a Fort Smith hospital, had been dancing when an argument broke out between multiple groups of people and several gunshots were fired, police said.

Orlando Diggs, 43, was shot in the upper right arm; Laroy Roussell, 32, was shot in the back near his right shoulder blade; and Monique Clark, 38, had been struck by a bullet fragment, the release said. All three victims told police they did not know who fired the shots.

When officers searched the nightclub, it appeared someone had tried to clean up the crime scene before police arrived, the release said.

After talking to witnesses, police arrested Shaquis Smith, 21, and Felicia Mitchell, 30, on a felony charge of hindering apprehension. They are suspected of withholding information, spokesman Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said.

Two other people were arrested. Club owner Oliver Willis was charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence, the release said.

Tyrone Parks Jr., 23, contacted police Sunday night to surrender on an outstanding first-degree battery warrant related to a shooting that took place at the same nightclub in September, authorities said. Police believe Parks was at the club on New Year's Day, but Parks has denied the claim, the release said.

