Police: North Little Rock nail salon ransacked; cash stolen

A North Little Rock nail salon was found ransacked, with the security cameras disconnected and the cash drawer missing, on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers arrived at Posh Nails & Spa at 5913 John F. Kennedy Blvd. around 7 a.m. and saw the glass on the front door had been shattered, according to a police report. Several of the cabinets and salon stations were in disarray, all of the security cameras were disconnected, and a DVR was missing, police noted.

The cash drawer was also gone, and around $310 was missing from the business, the report said.

Several fingerprints were lifted from a wine refrigerator and one of the camera monitors, and they were sent to the state Crime Lab to be processed, police said.

No suspects were identified on the report.