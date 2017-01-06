Basketball: Fitch growing up fast for Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- For 20-30 minutes each practice, you can find Carl Fitch at the far basket in either Bulldog Gym or Springdale High's auxillary gym working to improve his game with assistant basketball coach Stephen Price.

Only a junior -- and without prior varsity playing experience -- Fitch is being counted on by coach Jeremy Price to be the Red'Dogs' most productive player. Through Springdale's first 12 games, Fitch has shown the ability to be the guy, averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per game.

"Coach Price wants me to be the best I can be, and be a leader," Fitch said. "I've always passed it out quite a bit, and he wants me to be a little bit more selfish and create energy for the team."

Evidence of Fitch's potential was obvious in the Fayetteville Bulldog Classic last month against traditional Missouri powerhouse Springfield Kickapoo, a talented team with a pair of highly recruited guards. The junior scored 19 of Springdale's 51 points in a near upset.

He also poured in 19 points in a home loss to Farmington, going toe-to-toe with Cardinals' high-scoring guard Matt Wilson, a Delta State signee. The nonconference portion of the Red'Dogs' schedule prepared Fitch for what's to come in 7A-West play, he said.

"We lost a lot, but I think we learned a lot, too," Fitch added. "The preseason, I guess, is to just get us ready for conference. I think it got us ready, and we saw a lot of different stuff.

"Kickapoo showed us we can compete with anybody if we keep our head up," he said. "It kind of gave us confidence even though we lost, and motivated us to say, 'Yeah, we can beat good teams.'"

Eager to learn even more, Fitch has taken to YouTube for clips of New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, a multi-talented player capable of scoring on the perimeter and near the rim. Fitch's mid-lane extended jumpshot can be a valuable weapon, Price says.

"He's at his best when he's facing the basket," Jeremy Price said. "And once he learns how use the body that he's been blessed with it's going to take him to another level.

"He knows no matter what we're going against, whether its a zone or a man, he's got to be involved. He's got to touch the basketball. He doesn't have to score every time, but he's got to get the basketball, and the other team has to respect his ability to shoot and get to the basket."

Springdale (3-9) missed Fitch's presence last week in the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic. Fitch rolled his ankle against Holland Hall (Okla.) in a 49-48 overtime loss and essentially missed the final two games of the tournament. He and Springdale coaches assure he will be full-go up for tonight's conference opener against Rogers Heritage, a club with challenging size.

"I'm anxious to see how we do," Fitch said. "And maybe get our first win, because every team in our conference is beatable. I just want to see what we can do."

The more confidence Fitch plays with, the better he'll be, Price said. Opportunities to shine in conference play with be plenty.

"I'm excited about what the finished product is," Price said.

