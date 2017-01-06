Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 06, 2017, 7:11 a.m.

North Little Rock teen charged in late-2016 killing

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at a North Little Rock apartment complex last month, police said.

In a news release Thursday, the North Little Rock Police Department said Anthony Williams, 17, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of Tyrone Barnett of North Little Rock.

Williams was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held Thursday without bail, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Officers on Dec. 22 found Barnett lying on the ground at Eastgate Apartments, 622 E. 19th St., bleeding from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Barnett was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead.

His death marked North Little Rock's 12th and last homicide of 2016.

Metro on 01/06/2017

Print Headline: NLR teen charged in late-2016 killing

