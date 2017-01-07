Chandelier hangs over Bryant's day

What does a person buy the man who has everything? Some large bookcases, Egyptian cotton white bath sheets and a 10-cup rice cooker, apparently.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is apparently getting married today, according to his wedding registry. Bryant and his fiancee, Jessica Delp, are registered at Crate & Barrel and still could use some last-minute gifts before their big day.

As of Thursday, the future Bryants had 29 items on their registry which had not been purchased. Given how generous many Cubs fans feel after Bryant helped lead them to a World Series championship in 2016, here's guessing that number might be closer to zero by today.

If there's extra holiday cash lying around, someone could splurge and help the Bryants by purchasing a Geoffrey 36-inch round wood chandelier. At $1,560, it's the most expensive thing left on the registry. There's always the chance that Jason Heyward spends a portion of his $184 million contract on it.

While many of the items on the registry might be too expensive for the common fan, consider what Bryant did for his fans this year. He hit 39 home runs, won the National League MVP award and propelled the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years.

Maybe buying things for a guy who is going to make hundreds of millions of dollars over his career is silly, but that list of accomplishments has to be worth his adoring fans getting something for the guy, right?

Honoring his bet

New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall is a man of his word as it pertains to a bet he made with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown before the 2016 NFL season.

According to Bryan DeArdo of 247Sports, Marshall put up his Porsche in a bet that he would finish the season with more receiving yards than Pittsburgh's top target.

That did not happen, as Brown beat Marshall 1,284 to 788.

Brown took to Twitter in late December to remind Marshall of the bet and to tell the New York receiver he could make a donation to Project375. Per the organization's website, Marshall -- diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2011 -- helped create Project375 "to help promote awareness of mental health, end the stigma and raise funding for treatment."

Marshall announced on Wednesday's edition of Inside the NFL that he will donate the value of his Porsche, roughly $100,000, to Project375. He also joked that Brown had an unfair advantage in playing with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback.

Was he really joking? After all, he had Ryan Fitzpatrick and Bryce Petty as his quarterbacks.

Antagonizer

Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith carried the distinction of being an all-time trash talker with the talent to back up his mouth. Smith would infuriate defensive backs with his talk, then infuriate them further when he did what he said he would.

Smith retired from the NFL this week and got in the last word in his letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell:

"I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League. Sincerely, Steve Smith."

