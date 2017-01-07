Hogs' DC Smith high on Deacons' list

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith interviewed Thursday night for the vacant defensive coordinator's job at Wake Forest and is believed to be a leading candidate for the position, sources have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The coaching search website Footballscoop.com, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday that Smith was expected to be named Wake Forest's defensive coordinator by Coach Dave Clawson. However, no official confirmation was forthcoming Friday.

Smith told Bo Mattingly, a sports radio host in Fayetteville, after the FootballScoop.com report went public that he had not been offered the position.

Smith, who just finished his third season at Arkansas, is due $850,000 in 2017, a raise of $50,000 from last season. His contract was signed in January 2015 after the Razorbacks finished 10th in the country in both total defense, allowing 323.4 yards per game, and scoring defense (19.2 ppg) in his debut season of 2014.

Arkansas slipped to No. 58 in total defense in 2015, allowing 391.6 yards per game, and to No. 76 this season, allowing 426.6 yards per game.

Arkansas allowed an SEC-record 543 rushing yards in a 56-3 loss at Auburn, and a school-record 39 rushing touchdowns, the most allowed this season by an FBS school. The program's previous record for rushing touchdowns allowed in a season was 25 in 2015.

The Razorbacks ranked No. 85 in scoring defense, allowing 31.1 points per game. They allowed 30 or more points in eight games.

Smith would owe Arkansas $250,000 to get out of his contract, which runs through the 2018 season.

The Arkansas defense, which returned nine starters, came under criticism for its inability to contain dual-threat quarterbacks. Arkansas allowed 5.91 yards per carry this season to rank 126th out of 128 FBS teams. Opposing quarterbacks scored 17 rushing touchdowns, a figure that would lead the SEC in individual rushing touchdowns.

The Demon Deacons completed a 7-6 season with a 34-26 upset of Temple in the Military Bowl in Clawson's third year. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko resigned to take the defensive coordinator's post at Notre Dame.

Clawson, who just signed an eight-year extension through 2024, is reportedly close to Greg Schiano, the former Rutgers head coach who brought Smith onto his staff with the Scarlet Knights and also hired him as linebackers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one season in 2013.

