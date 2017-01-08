Home /
SEN. JASON RAPERT: The Arkansas Democrat Gazette Condemns the Ten Commandments
By Sen. Jason Rapert (R)
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
After multiple personal insults printed by your newspaper and turning the cheek several times, it is time to set the record straight. Error left unanswered sometimes gets mistaken for the truth.
Of all the things I ever thought the Arkansas Democrat Gazette editorial board would ever decide to oppose, I would never have imagined they would actually dare come out vengefully against honoring the Ten Commandments. In various editorial columns and articles since 2015 they have called the Ten Commandments monument a “graven image”, an “eyesore”, a “garish monument” and used general derogatory comments to intimidate me, the Arkansas legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson for passing ACT 1231 of 2015 to honor the Ten Commandments as the historical moral foundation of law.
Of course dear readers, they would have you to believe that this is all my fault and they have engaged in an effort to demonize me personally for being the prime sponsor of the Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument Act. Well my fellow Arkansans – I am guilty as charged for supporting the Ten Commandments and write today to take full responsibility for being so bold as to believe that our state and our nation would be better off if people simply honored, followed and adhered to the Ten Commandments given by God Himself to Moses on Mt. Sinai.
Before I lay out the reasons why I am still fully confident that the Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument is the right thing to do, let me say that it is very revealing and interesting to review another column the editors once penned about me on March 18, 2013 entitled “Jason Rapert on the Case”. They wrote to applaud my efforts to rein in the now convicted felon and former Arkansas State Treasurer Martha Shofner (D) and the treasury reform bill I passed. They had much nicer things to say about me then including that I was “LIKE the hero in a dime-store novel, state Senator and general reformer Jason Rapert has arrived on the scene to save the fair damsel called the Public Interest.” They went even further to write “Happily, the state has a guardian of its interests in Jason Rapert, R-Integrity, who proposes to recruit a whole posse of good, experienced professionals to police Ms. Shoffner at the state treasurer’s office…” and gave me the nice title of “Rough Rider Rapert”. They didn’t stop there as they showered me with more nice compliments stating “but thank goodness there’s a Jason Rapert in the Legislature to spearhead reforms like this”. And finally they said, “the public can be grateful a state senator like Jason Rapert is awake-and ready to ride to the rescue, bills blazing.” But now that I have taken a stand for the Ten Commandments and other issues they apparently now oppose – like marriage between one man and one woman – suddenly I am now called all sorts of nasty names by Paul Greenberg, John Brummett and the editorial board itself. This proves to me that not even the editors of what once we called with affection a newspaper, can help themselves in the hateful political environment that we now live in. They praise me personally on my efforts to do something which they support, but they turn and try to demonize me personally on an issue they oppose. We deserve to have the editors of our statewide newspaper hold a higher standard in which issues can be debated forcefully without resorting to the nasty tabloid mentality of personal destruction that permeates our culture today. Editors – you may oppose my views, disagree with 99 out of 135 legislators, the governor of our state and a large majority of Arkansas people who believe in honoring the Ten Commandments, but you can maintain mutual respect for us all while disagreeing with us on this issue. Shame on you.
My, how times have surely changed at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Not only has it now become fashionable for them to criticize and attack people who support the Ten Commandments, now it appears they have decided to use the tactics and arguments of the secular humanists, atheists, ultra liberals and even the satanists by demonizing the recognition of longstanding aspects of tradition, the moral foundations of law and even reference the Ten Commandments as a "graven image". Imagine what Moses might say. It is almost as if the editors forget who buys their newspaper in Arkansas. If I were the general manager of a statewide newspaper in Arkansas, I sure would not want to insult practically 95% of the good people of the Natural State who believe in God and country and have shown they have a willingness to take a stand on those issues.
In 2005, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing a monument of the Ten Commandments to remain on the Texas State Capitol grounds in the case of Van Orden v. Perry. It so happens that the Arkansas Ten Commandments monument that will soon be installed is an exact replica of the Texas monument and many other such monuments that are standing today around our nation on public property. Based on published reports available to anyone who cares to check it out, there are approximately 117 Ten Commandments monuments given by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles sitting on public property in America today located at or near state capitols, city halls, municipal buildings, courthouses, parks, war memorials, police and fire stations, schools and other public lands.
Former Chief Justice William Rehnquist wrote the majority opinion in the Van Orden v. Perry case and eloquently laid out some very important information pertaining to the history of the Ten Commandments being honored in our nation:
“In this case we are faced with a display of the Ten Commandments on government property outside the Texas State Capitol. Such acknowledgments of the role played by the Ten Commandments in our Nation’s heritage are common throughout America. We need only look within our own Courtroom. Since 1935, Moses has stood, holding two tablets that reveal portions of the Ten Commandments written in Hebrew, among other lawgivers in the south frieze. Representations of the Ten Commandments adorn the metal gates lining the north and south sides of the Courtroom as well as the doors leading into the Courtroom. Moses also sits on the exterior east facade of the building holding the Ten Commandments tablets.
Similar acknowledgments can be seen throughout a visitor’s tour of our Nation’s Capitol. For example, a large statue of Moses holding the Ten Commandments, alongside a statue of the Apostle Paul, has overlooked the rotunda of the Library of Congress’ Jefferson Building since 1897. And the Jefferson Building’s Great Reading Room contains a sculpture of a woman beside the Ten Commandments with a quote above her from the Old Testament (Micah 6:8). A medallion with two tablets depicting the Ten Commandments decorates the floor of the National Archives. Inside the Department of Justice, a statue entitled “The Spirit of Law” has two tablets representing the Ten Commandments lying at its feet. In front of the Ronald Reagan Building is another sculpture that includes a depiction of the Ten Commandments. So too a 24-foot-tall sculpture, depicting, among other things, the Ten Commandments and a cross, stands outside the federal courthouse that houses both the Court of Appeals and the District Court for the District of Columbia. Moses is also prominently featured in the Chamber of the United States House of Representatives.”
There you have it my fellow Arkansans, the United States Supreme Court has depictions of the Ten Commandments and Moses within their chamber. The U.S. House of Representatives has Moses facing the Speaker, looking over the proceedings of Congress and the Ten Commandments are depicted in the floor of the National Archives which you must pass over to view the Declaration of Independence. Many references to the Ten Commandments have been cited in Supreme Court rulings and our Founding Fathers cited the Ten Commandments as a building block of American Jurisprudence. How is it that the Arkansas Democrat Gazette summarily castigates me and others for sponsoring a bill to erect a monument honoring the historical significance of the Ten Commandments amongst the various other monuments on our State Capitol grounds? I don't see them attacking the Civil War monument honoring the Confederacy.
If the Ten Commandments are good enough for the U.S. Supreme Court building, they are good enough for the Arkansas State Capitol grounds. The odd opinion the editors seem to have on this issue is really just another symptom of the times in which we live. In fact, political correctness has crept into every facet of our society and has made it quite difficult for people of principle, faith and civility. The lack of reverence for just about anything we once held dear in America has become fashionable to the detriment of civilized society. For many years, we could count on messages of significance from editorial boards, but the sharp minds and clear thinking of days gone by are sadly - well, they are gone. News isn't news anymore. News is now opinion columns packaged as news. What once was a free and fair press is now mostly a weapon of political manipulation wielded by political activists who never ran for an elected office so they throw darts at anyone who happens to be an elected official.
Dear editors, the good people of Arkansas overwhelmingly support the Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument Act and honoring the great history and traditions of our great Republic. We are not taking the Decalogue down from the U.S. Supreme Court building, erasing Moses from the U.S. House of Representatives and we are definitely putting them up on the Arkansas State Capitol grounds – the law says so. A majority of us still believe in taking a stand for what is right and in a day and time when some of you may not have reverence for the things that have made America exceptional, thank God Almighty there are still many more of us that do.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette editorial board is free to disagree with the majority of Arkansans, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Arkansas legislature and me on this issue. That is your right. It is a wonderful free country in which we all have a right to our opinion and you have a right to yours. When the good people of Arkansas visit our beautiful state capitol they will be greeted by “In God We Trust” on the walls of the Senate and House of Representatives chambers and very soon they will also get to see a monument honoring the Ten Commandments. I am proud of our state for standing up for what we believe in and politicians who actually vote the way the folks back home want them to.
God bless Arkansas and God bless America.
Sen. Jason Rapert (R)
libertas2u says... January 8, 2017 at 9:57 a.m.
Obama and his far left out-of-touch minions have fostered an environment of politically correct fascism where one is publicly scorned for not following their worldview. For most of us that left the Democrat party it was because of their intolerance and elitist disdain for anyone that has conservative or differing ideas. This paper helped fuel the voter backlash that occurred this election, the forgotten man and woman finally said enough, if we can demand tolerance of Muslims we can tolerate the Ten Commandments and the Menorah on our public buildings...have they forgotten it says "In God We Trust" on our currency?
jonix says... January 8, 2017 at 10:08 a.m.
Being opposed to the monument does not mean one is opposed to the message, but to the image. Monuments in public places should have aesthetic value as well.
wowy says... January 8, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
..the ADG is run by progressive liberals who lean toward communism. They are for the most part atheistic and homosexual loving. They have a full diaper load now and are running around wailing like a bunch of rats on crack. Their followers are a band of brain washed stooges who like a swarm of guppies turn this way or that way at the slightest movement of their masters hand.
JA40 says... January 8, 2017 at 10:28 a.m.
I have a solution for you. If you don't like what the Democrat`Gazette writes just don't read it. That's what I do when Rapert writes something. I don't call him names or try to insult. I just ignore him. Just vote for who you wish, and leave other folks to do the same.
BirdDogsRock says... January 8, 2017 at 10:32 a.m.
First, why is this piece posted twice on the ADG website, thus dividing commentary between two places?
~
Second, it is difficult to add to the remarkably thorough rebuttal provided by 23cal on the other posting. Well done, 23.
~
Third, I have not seen a public temper tantrum like this by an elected official since, well, ever. As I read, a vision formed of a purple-faced Rapert lying face down on the floor, banging and kicking. I would be personally humiliated to sober up the next morning and realize I had penned such an outburst.
~
Fourth, I am incredulous and amused that Rapert cries about being criticized when he does something wrong. Apparently he got spoiled when the ADG was complimenting him on one of the occasions when Rapert actually did something good, and now he expects compliments regardless of what he is doing. Very immature of him.
~
Fifth, if a engraved hunk of rock is not a graven image, then what is? A graven image is defined as an object of worship carved from wood or stone. And graven images are prohibited by the 2nd commandment.... you cannot make this stuff up.
~
Finally, for now: I could not possibly care less what Rapert believes, as long as he keeps it to himself, and doesn't aggressively force it down my throat, especially when he wants to put his bronze-age mythology on the public's capitol grounds, and defend it with public money. Put the dang thing in his front yard, and he won't hear a peep from me.
~
Finally for real: He may win this battle in the short run, but his graven image will have the company of Baphomet, the Flying Spaghetti Monster, Buddha, and others soon enough, and I'll be volunteering to help fund them, while I'm contributing to legal fights against Rapert's graven image.
tde70 says... January 8, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.
The senator makes a thoughtful, articulate argument. He is correct in his evaluation of how progressives' political correctness and moral relativism demonize and seek to shut down any opinions out of line with progressive elitists.
23cal says... January 8, 2017 at 10:44 a.m.
Oh, the lies, dishonesty, and logical fallacies.
*
Lie: "I would never have imagined they would actually dare come out vengefully against honoring the Ten Commandments." They aren't against honoring the Ten Commandments, they are against foolishly pissing away taxpayer dollars on a foredoomed violation of the established constitutional jurisprudence of the separation of church and state.
*
Lie: "Ten Commandments as the historical moral foundation of law." During Americans United’s epic battle with Alabama’s “Ten Commandments Judge” Roy Moore, this issue was settled. A group of 41 historians wrote a brief debunking the idea that U.S. law is based on the Ten Commandments.
The brief noted that “various documents and texts” figured in the development of American law, among them English common and statutory law, Roman law, the civil law of continental Europe and private international law. They also found numerous references to the writings of William Blackstone, John Locke, Adam Smith and others as well as the Magna Carta, the Federalist Papers and other sources.
Observed the scholars, “No respected scholar of legal or constitutional history would assert that the Ten Commandments have played a dominant or major role, or even a significant role, in the development of American law as a whole. To insist on a closer relationship or to claim the Ten Commandments has a special place in the development of American law lacks historical support.”
“Each of these documents had a far greater influence on America’s laws than the Ten Commandments,” asserted the brief. “Indeed, the legal and historical record does not include significant and meaningful references to the Ten Commandments, the Pentateuch or to biblical law generally…as can best be determined, no delegate ever mentioned the Ten Commandments or the Bible.”
*
Fast shuffle: "take full responsibility for being so bold as to believe that our state and our nation would be better off if people simply honored, followed and adhered to the Ten Commandments given by God Himself to Moses on Mount Sinai." His belief isn't the question and it is his ACTION in this instance that IS the question. He can believe the moon is made of green cheese if he wants, that doesn't mean he gets to piss away taxpayer dollars on illegal adventures about it.
*
Laughable: "But now that I have taken a stand for the Ten Commandments and other issues they apparently now oppose--like marriage between one man and one woman" Gee, they get to applaud when you're right and boo when you're wrong....who knew? This is so ridiculous it is laugh-out-loud funny.
*
Dumb: "They praise me personally on my efforts to do something which they support, but they turn and try to demonize me personally on an issue they oppose." Public figures have to take the bitter with the sweet, especially based on what they are doing at the time. Duh.
23cal says... January 8, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.
Two-faced: "...you can maintain mutual respect for us all while disagreeing with us on this issue. Shame on you." Read what you have written here, Rapert. You are a hypocrite. Shame on YOU.
*
False conclusion fallacy: "the good people of the Natural State who believe in God and country" People can believe in God and country and still respect the law of the land. Actually, the Bible requires them to do so.
Romans 13: 1 Obey the government, for God is the one who put it there. All governments have been placed in power by God. 2 So those who refuse to obey the laws of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow
*
Special pleading fallacy: "In 2005, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing a monument of the Ten Commandments to remain on the Texas State Capitol grounds in the case of Van Orden v. Perry". On the same day, they ruled against allowing a Dcalogue monument in McCreary County v. ACLU of Kentucky. What Rapert is trying to do is to appeal to ignorance of religious extremists who don't know the circumstances of this case more clearly mirror the Kentucky case. Look up the cases.From the Kentucky case: "When the government initiates an effort to place this statement alone in public view, a religious object is unmistakable."
Take note of the subtext here. He is lying to his followers and counting on their ignorance to get away with it. In other words, he is playing them like a cheap fiddle. I hope the smarter ones have the dignity to resent how he treats them and how he operates.
*
Fast shuffle: " Arkansas Ten Commandments monument that will soon be installed is an exact replica of the Texas monument" The MONUMENT is the same, the circumstances of the case are DIFFERENT. This case will be decided on the circumstances of the case, not the appearance of the monument.
*
Irrelevant: "Based on published reports available to anyone who cares to check it out, there are approximately 117 Ten Commandments monuments given by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles sitting on public property in America today" How many ofhtose have survived a court challenge? Anything can be put up and stay.......until a court case forces it to be taken down.That these monuments haven't yet been challenged or the circumstances of some of their cases are different is key....not that they have been getting away with it because they have been unchallenged.
*
Dishonest comparison: "The U.S. House of Representatives has Moses facing the Speaker". It does.....as part of a sculpture with TWELVE other historical legislators. If Rapert wanted to put up his Decalogue amid TWELVE other non-Judeo-Christian monuments, it would be legal. See the difference?
( permalink | suggest removal )
23cal says... January 8, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.
So what?: "and the Ten Commandments are depicted in the floor of the National Archives" Along with on pedestals near the entrances are four large allegorical sculptures. At the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance, the sculptures represent the Future and the Past; on the Constitution Avenue side, the sculptures represent Heritage and Guardianship. Additional sculptures in the pediments depict figures representing destiny, history, guardianship, and inspiration.
The medallions surrounding the building depict the Great Seal of the United States and emblems of the House of Representatives, Senate, and departments of government that existed at that time—symbols of the records that are housed in the building.
Three inscriptions encircle the building. The west side reads:
The glory and romance of our history are here preserved in the chronicles of those who conceived and builded [sic] the structure of our nation.
The east side reads:
This building holds in trust the records of our national life and symbolizes our faith in the permanency of our national institutions.
The south side reads:
The ties that bind the lives of our people in one indissoluble union are perpetuated in the archives of our government and to their custody this building is dedicated.
Rapert wants to obfuscate and ignore the crucial point that a Decalogue can be legally placed among many symbols including secular, and to pretend that a stand alone religious symbol is the same thing. It isn't.
( permalink | suggest removal )
23cal says... January 8, 2017 at 10:46 a.m.
Bwahahahaha!: "our Founding Fathers cited the Ten Commandments as a building block of American jurisprudence." Odd that they didn't include most of those commandments in our laws, and actually made laws such as freedom of religion that fly directly in the face of "Thou shalt have no other gods before me". Honor they father and thy mother? No adultery? Where are these in our laws?
*
False choice fallacy: "I don't see them attacking the Civil War monument honoring the Confederacy." I don't see much chance of taxpayers having to fund a lawsuit against it. Also,it is already there, whereas Rapert's isn't, and an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
*
Lie: "If the Ten Commandments are good enough for the U.S. Supreme Court building" They aren't. The doors of the Supreme Court courtroom don't literally have the "Ten Commandments engraved on each lower portion." The lower portions of the two doors are engraved with a symbolic depiction, two tablets bearing the Roman numerals I through V and VI through X. As discussed in the next item, these symbols can represent something other than the Ten Commandments.
The east wall, on which is displayed a frieze designed by sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.....In a letter on file in the archives of the Supreme Court, Adolph Weinman, the designer of this frieze, states that the tablet visible between the two central male figures, engraved with the Roman numerals I through X, represents not the Ten Commandments but the first "ten amendments to the Constitution known as the 'Bill of Rights.'" htt p://ww w.snopes.c om/politics/religion/capital.a sp
*
And so on. Surely you get the picture...and the dishonest stench which permeates it.
