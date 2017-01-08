Home / Latest News /
Funeral services scheduled for former Arkansas state senator
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
CONWAY, Ark. — Funeral services have been scheduled for former Arkansas state Sen. Stanley Russ of Conway.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway says services are set for 1 p.m. Monday at Central Baptist Church.
Russ died Thursday at age 86. A specific cause of death was not given, but Russ had been diagnosed recently with leukemia.
Russ was a Democrat who served in the state Senate from 1975 through 2000 and served a term as Senate president pro tem.
Former President Bill Clinton, who was governor of Arkansas for 12 years while Russ was a senator, issued a statement saying he "loved working with" Russ, even when they didn't agree.
Russ is survived by a son and a daughter, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one sister.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Funeral services scheduled for former Arkansas state senator
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.