Funeral services scheduled for former Arkansas state senator

CONWAY, Ark. — Funeral services have been scheduled for former Arkansas state Sen. Stanley Russ of Conway.

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway says services are set for 1 p.m. Monday at Central Baptist Church.

Russ died Thursday at age 86. A specific cause of death was not given, but Russ had been diagnosed recently with leukemia.

Russ was a Democrat who served in the state Senate from 1975 through 2000 and served a term as Senate president pro tem.

Former President Bill Clinton, who was governor of Arkansas for 12 years while Russ was a senator, issued a statement saying he "loved working with" Russ, even when they didn't agree.

Russ is survived by a son and a daughter, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one sister.