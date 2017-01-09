Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 09, 2017, 4:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Driver hurt when 50-pound dumbbell smashes into windshield, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:23 p.m.

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey State Police say a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of a sport utility vehicle, injuring the motorist.

Troopers are trying to determine where the dumbbell came from when it crashed through the vehicle's windshield about 7:30 a.m. Monday as the 75-year-old motorist was driving south on the New Jersey Turnpike near Oldmans Township.

Authorities say the driver was conscious when he was flown to a hospital. He was in serious condition Monday afternoon. Other details weren't released on his injuries. His name also hasn't been released.

Authorities say the dumbbell may have come from another vehicle or been thrown over one of the two overpasses near the site.

A woman in the car wasn't injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Driver hurt when 50-pound dumbbell smashes into windshield, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online