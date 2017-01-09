Teen victim ID'd after LR shooting

Police Sunday identified the 19-year-old man injured in a shooting Saturday evening in southwest Little Rock, according to a police report.

Officers found Rahim Basir of Little Rock shot in the arm when they responded to 1401 S. University Ave. around 7 p.m., the report said.

The teenager's passenger, Rahim Basir Sr., 46, of Little Rock, was not injured in the shooting, police said.

Both men said they were at a stop sign in southwest Little Rock when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that rolled up, according to the report.

Officers found the crime scene at the intersection of Azalea and Dahlia drives, according to the report.

Police said the victim may have fired from his vehicle, according to the report.

Metro on 01/09/2017