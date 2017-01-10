Bulldogs hand Hogs second straight SEC loss

— Arkansas' once-promising basketball season is at a crossroads.

The Razorbacks lost 84-78 to Mississippi State on Tuesday in front of 8,007 at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas fell to 12-4 overall and 1-3 in Southeastern Conference play.

It was Arkansas' second consecutive conference home loss, marking the first time the Razorbacks have lost two straight SEC home games since coach Mike Anderson's first season in 2012. The Bulldogs snapped a 4-game losing streak in Fayetteville.

Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1) hit a flurry of 3-point attempts to take control of the game and stymie every chance of an Arkansas comeback. The Bulldogs finished the game 12 of 26 from 3-point range, led by Quinndary Weatherspoon's six makes.

Weatherspoon led Mississippi State with 25 points, including 14 in the first half. After trailing by as many as five points, the Bulldogs used a 14-3 run late in the first half to take the lead, and led 40-34 at halftime.

Arkansas opened the second half on a 6-0 run to tie the game, and tied the game again 46-46 on a Moses Kingsley layup with 13:37 remaining.

But Mississippi State responded with a 9-2 run that was capped by Schnider Herard's 3-point play with 11:29 left to give the Bulldogs a 55-48 lead.

Arkansas cut the deficit to three multiple times late in the game, but Mississippi State always had an answer. Dusty Hannahs twice pulled the Razorbacks within three midway through the second half, but Weatherspoon answered each one with a 3-pointer of his own.

Mississippi State made 22 of 32 free throws and led by as many as 10 points in the final minute. The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Razorbacks by 12 and had 15 offensive rebounds. Both teams had 14 second-chance points.

Kingsley led Arkansas with 19 points before fouling out late in the game. Hannahs added 17 points, 15 of which came after halftime.

Lamar Peters hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, while Aric Holman added 13 points.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Saturday at 5 p.m. against Missouri (5-10, 0-3) at home.