PHOTOS: Early-morning fire destroys 20 Ozark Regional Transit buses

UPDATE 9:00 A.M.

An early morning fire in the bus canopy of Ozark Regional Transit destroyed 20 buses, depleting the fleet and the company's ability to maintain bus routes in the near future, according to a news release.

Four roadworthy buses survived, according to ORT officials. Two of those were undergoing maintenance at the time of the fire and will be put in service soon.

One bus was shielded from the fire by another bus and the fourth was still in route at 2 a.m. Those two buses will be in service today as the new Commuter Express route and the Route 65 in Springdale.

All minivans survived the fire and will be in service.

ORT will accommodate as many passengers as possible with the depleted fleet, but all services are subject to interruption, rescheduling and/or cancellation, officials said.

PREVIOUS

An early Tuesday morning fire ravaged 20 public transportation buses in Springdale, causing a major reduction in service until further notice, officials said.

A unit from the Springdale Fire Department arrived at the Ozark Regional Transit at 2423 E. Robinson Ave around 1:20 a.m. after the department got a call about a vehicle fire, said Division Chief Jim Vaughan.

The crew arrived and saw two buses in flames under a large carport where all the vehicles are parked in two rows close together, Vaughan said. The structures of most of the buses are metal, but the vehicles' "skins are fiberglass, which allows them to burn and melt relatively easily,” he said

Though the first crew arrived just four minutes after the initial call, weather conditions caused the flames to spread along the fleet of buses, and 18 more quickly caught fire.

“The wind was just screaming across their parking lot, really feeding it,” Vaughan said.

Five fire engines and one ladder unit, with 24 total firefighters, responded to the scene, and they stayed until around 5 a.m., Vaughan said. Twenty buses were destroyed, leaving only four intact, according to a statement from Ozark Regional Transit.

Two of the remaining buses will be in service today as the new commuter express route and for Route 65 in Springdale, the release said. All minivans will also be in service.

Officials will accommodate people as best they can, but with such a depleted fleet, all services are “subject to interruption, rescheduling and/or cancellation,” the statement said.

Officials are beginning to investigate the cause of the blaze, which is still unknown at this time, Vaughan said. He’s been with the department for 30 years, he said, and this fire is “the first one I’ve seen like it.”

“This is a big deal that is a catastrophic thing for people’s public transportation,” he added.