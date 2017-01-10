Police beat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
2 shootings hurt man, teen in LR
Two people were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Little Rock.
A mother drove her 16-year-old son to a Waffle House after he was shot in the shoulder Monday night, according to a police spokesman.
Police went to the Waffle House on Geyer Springs Road before being dispatched at 8:47 p.m. to Drexel Avenue, where the teen said the shooting occurred, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Little Rock police spokesman.
The teenager was shot in the shoulder and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said. An ambulance transported him from the Waffle House to the hospital.
A few hours earlier, a masked gunman injured a 46-year-old man in Little Rock, McClanahan said.
Police were dispatched to the UAMS Medical Center at 4:54 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the lower leg, McClanahan said.
The man had just dropped off his girlfriend at the intersection of West 22nd and Martin streets when a gray vehicle sped out of an alley, McClanahan said.
A masked man jumped out of the vehicle and fired into the victim's car, hitting him in the lower leg, he said.
Metro on 01/10/2017
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police beat
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.