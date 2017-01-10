2 shootings hurt man, teen in LR

Two people were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Little Rock.

A mother drove her 16-year-old son to a Waffle House after he was shot in the shoulder Monday night, according to a police spokesman.

Police went to the Waffle House on Geyer Springs Road before being dispatched at 8:47 p.m. to Drexel Avenue, where the teen said the shooting occurred, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Little Rock police spokesman.

The teenager was shot in the shoulder and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said. An ambulance transported him from the Waffle House to the hospital.

A few hours earlier, a masked gunman injured a 46-year-old man in Little Rock, McClanahan said.

Police were dispatched to the UAMS Medical Center at 4:54 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the lower leg, McClanahan said.

The man had just dropped off his girlfriend at the intersection of West 22nd and Martin streets when a gray vehicle sped out of an alley, McClanahan said.

A masked man jumped out of the vehicle and fired into the victim's car, hitting him in the lower leg, he said.

