Man robbed at Little Rock car wash, police say; assailant later crashes vehicle in alley

While washing his vehicle at a Little Rock car wash Monday, a man was robbed by someone who brandished a pistol, according to authorities.

The robbery was reported around 11:40 a.m. at a car wash in the 10400 block of Stagecoach Road on the city's southwest side, according to a report. The name of that car wash was not immediately clear.

The victim, a 41-year-old Little Rock resident, told a responding officer that the robber approached him, asked what time he leaves work and demanded money.

After the man pulled some change out of his pocket and told him to “get out of there,” the robber then got into a vehicle and drove through an alley behind a nearby strip mall, where the vehicle was found wrecked into a concrete barrier, police said.

A police dog was able to track the robber's whereabouts to a Sonic Drive-In at 10500 Stagecoach Road, though authorities were not able to locate the gunman.

The fast-food chain's manager told a responding officer that the robber ran up to the eatery and stood by the front door before a black Dodge pickup picked him up and drove away.

Authorities described the robber as a black male who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black knit hat and blue jeans at the time.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.