Teen to stand trial as adult for LR armed-robbery attempt, judge rules

A 16-year-old armed robbery suspect, arrested after being hogtied by his accuser and the man's brother, will be prosecuted as an adult, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright ruled on Monday.

Shaundrell Hubbard is charged with aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a minor. He's scheduled to stand trial in March. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Charged as an adult by prosecutors, the teen had petitioned to have his case transferred to juvenile court, but Wright declined to relinquish jurisdiction to the juvenile justice system. The judge stated he did not think the juvenile system would be able to rehabilitate the teenager.

Deputy prosecutor Kim Woods asked the judge to retain jurisdiction of the case based on the severity of the injuries to the victim. Pablo Loredo, 36, was shot twice in the left shoulder during the September confrontation in front of Loredo's residence at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park on South Heights Road in Little Rock.

Loredo was working on his car when someone put something to the back of his head and said, 'Excuse me, sir,'" Little Rock detective Michael Lundy testified.

Loredo turned and saw a man pointing a gun at him. Loredo grabbed a grease gun and began to fight, the officer told the judge.

Loredo called for his brother Jose, and the two were able to overcome the gunman, tying him up and securing his gun before police arrived, the detective said.

There was a second gunman who appeared to open fire, Pablo Loredo told police. Loredo could not say which of the two shot him, Lundy testified. That second person, tentatively identified in court as "KJ," fled before he could be apprehended.

Aside from his gunshot wounds, Loredo also suffered a bloody and swollen eye, a scrape on his forehead and a cut on the top of his head, Lundy said.

According to testimony, Hubbard was on juvenile probation at the time of the shooting after being adjudicated delinquent twice -- once for an April arrest on misdemeanor criminal trespass and criminal mischief, and again for a July arrest for breaking or entering and theft by receiving.

Defense attorney Willard Proctor told the judge that the teen, who has no history of violent or antisocial behavior, had been pressured into robbery by an older man.

Proctor argued that the teen should be prosecuted in juvenile court, citing testimony from Hubbard's mother, Teri Hubbard, that her son, the third oldest of her seven children, was immature and susceptible to bad influences.

"I think he just doesn't know how to say no," she told the judge. "He wants to be cool ... one of the crowd."

Teri Hubbard said her son, who had enrolled as a Hall High School ninth-grader before his arrest, had been held back in school twice and was diagnosed in middle school with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Character witness Drew Davis with the Little Rock Arkansas Dream Center told the judge that Shaundrell Hubbard was a smart young man with a lot of potential but also a chronic follower.

