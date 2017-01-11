Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 21

Skyler Poynor, Sherwood, son.

Dec. 26

Bronwyn and Eugene Wilkerson II, Cabot, son.

Jim and Heidi Craig, DeWitt, son.

Dec. 27

James and Sarah Boggs, Ward, daughter.

Lisa Watson, Jacksonville, daughter.

Jesyca Pittman, North Little Rock, female.

Dec. 28

Derrick and Jacole Boroughs, North Little Rock, son.

David and Tania Brogdon, Cabot, daughter.

Christopher and Vanessa Slapnick, Jacksonville, son.

Dec. 29

Ken and Kayla Merrill, Sherwood, daughter.

Stephen and Melissa Posey, North Little Rock, son.

Christopher Wilson and Shelby Good, North Little Rock, son.

Dec. 30

Jacob Rook and Tabatha Darby, Sherwood, son.

Jan. 1

Colby Harris and Cassandra Strahan, North Little Rock, daughter.

Tiffany Branch, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 3

Anthony and Christy Cosentino, North Little Rock, daughter.

Kyle and Gabrielle Daniels, North Little Rock, son.

Thomas and Macey Wadley, North Little Rock, son.

Chris Craig and Megan Burgess, Cabot, daughter.

Bradley and Jennifer West, Sherwood, son.

Jan. 4

Kristin and Danny Spencer Jr., Lonoke, daughter.

Jan. 5

Christopher Reed and Lakeza Williams, North Little Rock, daughter.

Damontay Harris and Taylor Butler, North Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Michael Allen, 31, of Little Rock and Pamela Bryant, 39, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Steven Thompson, 51, and Cynthia Brown, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Manuel Bernal Valenzuela, 26, and Kayla Edwards, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Willie Mcgill, 27, and Dominique Singleton, 28, both of Little Rock.

William Novak, 20, of Little Rock and Sarah Halter, 19, of Maumelle.

Carson Jones, 37, and Jennifer Kelly, 40, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Ashburn, 21, of Palestine and Jessica Duncan, 21, of Peachtree City, Ga.

Darren Baugh, 27, and Katheryn Moss, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-87. Kimberley Farmer v. Tommy Farmer.

17-89. Stuart Bogard v. Sara Bogard.

17-108. Devyn Coco v. Zackary Coco.

17-90. Carroll Green v. Kelly Green.

17-91. Jacob Gray v. Mary Gray.

17-92. Charmaine Waters v. Derrick Johnson.

GRANTED

15-3856. Kathryn Fairchild v. Joe Don Dickhut.

16-1784. Lashake Slater v. Marquis Slater.

16-3111. William Diestro v. Meredith Diestro.

16-3286. Jacqueline Gentry v. Tabari Carter.

16-3542. Roderick Edwards v. Tonja Edwards.

16-3915. William Doyne v. Rhonda Noid-Doyne.

16-4194. Anthony Allen v. Shandria Adams.

16-4559. Jennifer Dillaha v. Thomas Lewis.

16-4623. Kimberly Yeargin v. Keith Johnson Sr.

