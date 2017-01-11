Joe's accuracy thrashes Central

There was nothing average, ordinary or regular about Fort Smith Northside's Isaiah Joe Tuesday night.

Joe, a 6-3 junior guard and University of Arkansas commitment, hit 10 of 12 three-point attempts and finished with 34 points as the No. 5 Grizzlies upended No. 8 Little Rock Central 76-69 in a 7A-Central Conference contest at the Tigers' Fieldhouse.

Northside (10-4) connected on 14 of 23 three-point attempts and 27 of 44 overall in dealing Central (7-4) its first home loss of the season. Joe hit seven three-pointers in the first half and senior guard Tevin Brewer added 16 points and six assists as the Grizzlies rolled out to a 43-32 halftime lead.

"He was unreal wasn't he," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "When [Joe] shoots like that and Tevin is playing like he's playing ... those two are playing really, really good together right now."

"They shot lights out," Central Coach Oliver Fitzpatrick said. "Their three-point percentage was unbelievable. You've got to give them credit. They knocked down their open looks."

"We've been playing like that for the last three or four ball games," Burnett said. "The guys have been in rhythm and I'm really proud of the way they came out and played."

The Tigers' shooting was not bad -- 28 of 50 from the floor and 8 of 14 on three-pointers -- but Central could not match the Grizzlies' hot hands thanks to 15 turnovers.

"We've got guys who can knock down shots if we can get it to them," Fitzpatrick said. "One of our best three-point shooters was 2 for 4. Good shooting but he only got four shots. Instead, we got turnovers. We'd rather turn the ball over than get off a shot."

Central senior Cameron Johnson -- who finished with 25 points and nine rebounds -- put in a layup with 5:51 left in the second quarter to bring the Tigers to within 25-23, but Northside scored the next eight points -- including 2 three-pointers by Joe -- that started an 18-9 Grizzlies outburst to end the half.

Northside's biggest lead -- 59-43 -- came at the end of the third quarter. Central got as close as 74-69 with 22.3 seconds remaining, but never got any closer.

Senior Raekwon Rogers added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Central. Jacobia Platt connected on his first 3 three-point attempts in the game's first 3:05, but he completed the contest with only 13 points.

NORTHSIDE (76)

Brewer 5 4-4 16, Norwood 3 0-2 7, Whitfield 1 0-0 2, Joe 11 2-2 34, Forsey 3 2-4 9, Travis 0 0-0 0, Perry 3 0-0 6, Taylor 1 0-1 2. Totals 27 8-13 76.

CENTRAL (69)

Rogers 8 2-5 18, Moore 0 0-0 0, Richardson 1 0-0 2, Platt 5 0-0 13, C. Johnson 10 2-6 25, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Dudley 3 0-0 8, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arnett 0 0-0 0, McIntosh 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-11 69.

Northside (10-4) 21 22 16 17 -- 76

Central (7-4) 17 15 11 26 -- 69

Three-point goals -- Northside 14 (Joe 10, Brewer 2, Norwood, Forsey); Central 8 (Platt 3, C. Johnson 2, Dudley 2, Jackson). Team fouls -- Northside 13, Central 15.

