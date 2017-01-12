COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Jan. 13

New Registration Deadline

MELBOURNE — Classes at Ozarka College began Monday, as scheduled. However, due to being closed for inclement weather, the college has extended the registration deadline for students to enroll in the spring 2017 semester until Friday.

Jan. 14

Finger Food Concert

BATESVILLE — The next show in the Concerts in the Loft series, featuring the guitar trio Finger Food from Little Rock, will take place at 7 p.m. at The Loft, on the top floor of the Barnett Building, 267 E. Main St. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Guitarist Daniel Haney will open the show. The free concert will include complimentary beverages and hors d’oeurves. Donations will be accepted to support the construction of Maxfield Park in downtown Batesville. For more information, call the Main Street Batesville office at (870) 698-1555 or Danny Dozier, event coordinator, at (870) 307-9734.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Play will begin with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

GriefShare Support Group

CABOT — Our Savior Lutheran Church will host a 13-week GriefShare support group to help and encourage those who have lost a spouse, child, other family member or friend to death. The group will meet from 8:45-11 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through April 8, at the church, 301 S. Pine St. (Arkansas 89). There is a one-time fee of $15, and scholarships are available. Child care can be provided if requested ahead of time. For more information or to preregister, call (501) 605-8082 or (501) 941-2563, or email sondramarg@gmail.com.

Jan. 16

Acoustic Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — An acoustic music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank of Batesville. All are welcome to play, sing or listen to country, gospel and folk tunes.

ONGOING

Augusta Boxing Club Registration

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Boxing Club is accepting registrations for the 2017 boxing season. Boys ages 8 and older are welcome. Training sessions are conducted at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Laura Conner Gym, 206 Sycamore. There is no charge for training; however, members are required to register with USA Boxing. For more information, call Bryon Hurford at (870) 919-1912.

Master Gardener Training

SEARCY — The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in White County is seeking applicants for its Master Gardener Program. A new series of training classes will be conducted on five consecutive Wednesdays: March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The program is open to anyone with a strong interest in gardening, a willingness to learn and a desire to educate others in recommended gardening practices. The cost of the initial training and materials is $75, which includes the first year’s dues. All sessions will be held in Searcy. Preregistration is required by Feb. 10. For more information, call (501) 268-5394 or email white-searcy@uaex.edu.

Community Awards Nominations

BEEBE — The Beebe Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the following 2016-17 Community Awards: the Ruth L. Couch Lifetime Service Award, Citizen of the Year, Beebe Public Schools Educator of the Year, Arkansas State University-Beebe Educator of the Year, Business of the Year, New Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 10. For more information, call the chamber office at (501) 882-8135.

Grief & Loss Support Group

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18 at the Christian Church of Jacksonville, 200 E. Martin near First Street. For those who do not wish to participate in group meetings, individual sessions can be scheduled. For more information, contact Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Bill of Rights Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — In honor of the Bill of Rights’ 225th anniversary, A Bill of Rights exhibit will be featured in the Murphy Gallery at the Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center through Feb. 25. The pop-up exhibit was developed by the National Archives and is touring the nation. The exhibit shares some history of the Bill of Rights and challenges guests to appreciate the freedoms found in them. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.calicorockmuseum.com or call (870) 297-6100.

Beginner’s Yoga Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will offer a six-week Continuing Education course, Beginner Hatha Yoga, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Jan. 24. The class will be taught by Nanette Frego. Each session will comprise a balanced blend of yoga postures, pranayama (a breathing technique) and/or a short period of relaxation or meditation. The cost is $125 or $120 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway, director of Ozarka College-Mountain View, at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Multi-Skills Technology Program

SEARCY — The Multi-Skills Technology Program at Arkansas State University-Beebe at Searcy is enrolling students for the spring semester, which begins Tuesday. Students are instructed in electrical and mechanical technologies, hydraulics, metal working and materials processing. The program targets dislocated workers and long-term unemployed individuals. Tuition will be paid in full for some unemployed, qualified applicants. For more information or to enroll, call the ASU-Beebe Office of Workforce Training at (501) 207-6249 or visit www.asub.edu.

Art Exhibition and Reception

BATESVILLE — An art exhibition by Nicholas Satinover will be on display through Jan. 20 in the Kresge Gallery at Lyon College. Satinover will exhibit print works from his Days Stay Buried series. There will be a closing reception Jan. 19 in the Kresge Gallery. The event is free and open to the public.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., hosts the Children’s Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event includes stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers but is also appropriate for home-schooled children. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

The Power of Teamwork

SEARCY — The Power of Teamwork, featuring Mike Matheny, St. Louis Cardinals manager, will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center, 301 N. Ella. Tickets are $25 for general-admission seating and $100 for preferred seating. Sponsorship opportunities are available that include VIP seating and a reception with Matheny at 6 p.m. For sponsorship information, call Anna Brumfield, marketing coordinator, at (501) 278-3198. For tickets, visit unity-health.org, and click on the event icon in the bottom left column. All proceeds from the event will support the Unity Health Foundation.

4th Annual Alumni Game

BEEBE — The fourth Annual Alumni Game, a fundraiser for the Badger Booster Club, is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Badger Arena. The event will feature former Badger ballers, current Beebe basketball teams, alumni cheer and dance participants, peewee kids, Beebe Martial Arts, the High School Flash Mob, Beebe Fourth Grade Patriotism and the Beebe Middle School Choir. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students. Children of pre-K age and younger will be admitted free. For more information, email badgerbooster@gmail.com.

Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Program

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Library will present The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease at 2 p.m. Jan. 24. The program is designed to help attendees understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that should be evaluated by a medical professional.

The Pyramid Fights 1

SEARCY — The Pyramid Fights 1will take place Jan. 28 at the White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and fights will begin at 7. The event will feature 32 fighters from around the state in 16 scheduled cage fights. Headlined by the professional main event, Joe Valadez (4-2) of Batesville will square off with Rudy McGlothlin of Searcy (2-1). General admission is $25, and reserved seats are $40. Tickets are available at both Centennial Bank locations in Searcy, at WRD Entertainment in Batesville and at www.cagetix.com/pyramid.

AARP Smart Driver Course

SEARCY — The PrimeTimes at Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 on the first floor of the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors will be Bertie and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP card or $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Lever at (501) 278-3230.

Associational Singing

CAVE CITY — The next Spring River Associational Singing will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rings Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2925 Arkansas 58, near Cave City, weather permitting. The Heavenly Highway 2nd Edition will be the primary book used. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

