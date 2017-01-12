Fishing this week

LAKE MAUMELLE Kentucky bass fishing has been excellent lately with the fish being caught on jigs. They can be found in 30 feet of water, mixed in with the blacks. Crappie fishing is excellent and are being caught on crappie minnows and jigs (use chartreuse and white with very light line). Crappie are 20 to 30 feet deep, at the tops of structure near the edges of the channels, and on the old road beds.

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Crappie fishing has been excellent on minnows and jigs.

LAKE DARDANELLE Jerkbait has been excellent in the clear creeks and river and jigs have been working well in the clear water. Rat-L-Traps have been working well in the dirty or stained water, but stick to rocky areas.